Suspect on the Loose Following Hanson Bank Robbery

Authorities are still looking for the person who robbed a Hanson, Kentucky bank. It happened just before 10:30 this morning at the US Bank on Hanson Road.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect walked into the bank brandishing a weapon and demanding cash. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing dark pants with a dark zippered hoodie style jacket with a bandana covering his face. The suspect is described as being about 5’7″ or 5’8″ tall.

Earlier this morning, Hanson Elementary School was on lockdown.

The Hopkins County Sheriff says this robbery has similarities to another robbery that happened in Mortons Gap recently.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Det. Joe Stratton at 270-821-5661.

