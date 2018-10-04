Suspect leads KSP on chase through four counties

A suspect leads Kentucky State Police on a high speed chase through several Kentucky counties. The chase started in Grayson County, and made its way through Ohio County, Daviess County and into Henderson County.

The pursuit came to an end in front of the Dempewolf dealership on the Henderson strip when the suspect crashed. That’s where the suspect was tased by troopers. KSP is investigating, but they’re working to figure out why the suspect took off in the first place.

Stay with 44News for updates on this story.

