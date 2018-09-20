Suspect Killed in Henderson Home Invasion Identified

The identity of the man killed in in a Henderson home invasion has been released.

Henderson Police say Demarco Bradley of Evansville was killed when he and a group of individuals forced their way into the home of Zachary Pearson.

Officers say Pearson was at his home located on Wood Drive on September 19th when he heard a knock on the door. When Pearson went to the door, four to five people stormed into the house. Police say gunshots were exchanged between Demarco and Pearson, resulting in Demarco being killed.

Police say the other suspects fled and have not been identified at this time. Pearson is currently in the hospital to be treated for his injuries, and is reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information identities of the suspects is asked to call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-831-111.

