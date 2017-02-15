Home Indiana Suspect Involved In Trooper Shooting Connected To 2005 Murder February 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Princeton man who died following a trooper involved shooting Tuesday night in Vincennes was also convicted in connection to a 2005 murder case. Indiana State Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old David Zimmerman.

Authorities say Zimmerman was convicted of manslaughter in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Wade Vore in Gibson County. Last week a bench warrant was issued for his arrest for escaping from home detention and damaging the device. Trooper say they saw Zimmerman driving a pickup truck in the Chuckles parking lot on Old Decker Road Tuesday night just befor 9:00. When trooper tried to serve the warrant that’s when the shooting happened. Zimmerman later died in the hospital. The troopers involved were not hurt.

Indiana State Police have released the names of the three troopers involved in the shooting. Tpr. Shaun Hannon, a 25 year veteran, Tpr. Korey Mauck, and Tpr. Justin Bean. The Indiana State Police and U.S. Marshals Task Force were present during the trooper involved shooting.

