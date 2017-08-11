Home Kentucky Suspect Involved In Ohio Co. Shooting Captured In Florida August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The man wanted for his involvement in an Ohio County shooting is captured in Florida. Authorities say Harry Musgrave, of Hancock County, was captured in Tampa, Florida Friday morning.

Musgrave is accused of shooting Travis Rippy in the thigh early Tuesday morning and leaving him on the side of the road near Fordsville.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshal Task Force about Musgrave possibly being in Tampa. Surveillance was done in the area, when Musgrave was arrested.

Musgrave is being held in the Hillsborough County, Florida Jail, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Deputies in Ohio County are searching for a suspect who was involved in a shooting Tuesday. Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man lying on the side of Railroad Bed Road with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found Travis Rippy with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Rippy told deputies Harry Musgrave and an unknown man drove him to that location in Fordsville, and shut all of the lights off in the vehicle. He said the men brandished two handguns and told him to get out of the vehicle.

When he got out of the vehicle, he said Musgraves shot him with a .40 caliber glock handgun and drove off in a red Jeep.

Deputies saw an orange and purple athletic bag next to Rippy that they say contained suspected meth residue.

Rippy was airlifted to the Deaconess trauma unit in Evansville.

Harry Musgrave, of Hancock County, was last seen driving a newer model red Jeep Liberty with license plate 325WTH.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Musgrave is considered armed and dangerous.

This case is ongoing as charges are pending.

Comments

comments