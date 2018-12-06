Suspect Involved in DUI Related Deaths Denied Trial Date Delay

In Gibson County this week, a judge turned down the request of the defense for Ashley Sanders to delay her trial until January 14th in Princeton.

Ashley Sanders is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death in relation to the accident that killed James Gasaway and Trevor Watt of Princeton.

The incident occurred on September 1st on Old U.S. 41 near County Road 225 north of Princeton. Police say Sanders failed to realize the car in front of her slowed down to turn. Sanders collided with the vehicle carrying Trevor Watt and James Gasaway. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sander’s blood alcohol content was .272, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of the accident. Investigators say Sanders also had meth and marijuana in her system.

The judge did agree on rescheduling a final pre-trial hearing set for January 4th at 10:00AM.

