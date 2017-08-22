Suspect Involved in Henderson Shooting Identified

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday continues. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Troy Tapp of Henderson, KY.

Henderson Police say officers were performing a traffic stop in the 400 Block of Clay Street near South Adams. Police say the driver stopped the car between Clay and South Adams, and proceeded to get out the car with a shotgun.

The officer involved in the shooting, 29-year-old Henderson Police Officer Stuart Onan, fired his weapon, hitting the suspect several times in the abdomen. Tapp is still being treated but is in stabled condition.

