Suspect Involved in Henderson Shooting Identified

An afternoon argument ends with one man being shot six times in Henderson. Police say around 3 p.m. William Johnson and the victim got into an argument outside of a home in the 400 block of Spring Garden Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The victim is still alive at this time.

When officers arrived on the scene HPD officials say they arrested Johnson. Officers say a quick response time helped them locate the suspect.

The suspect is now facing charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

