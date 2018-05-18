Suspect Involved in Corydon Shooting Dies

The man involved in a shooting in Corydon, Kentucky last week has died. He was life-flighted to a hospital in Louisville after police say he shot at a woman and police before shooting himself at a home off Highway 266.

The man had been in critical condition since Friday night.

Authorities have not released his identity.

Previous story:

A man involved in a shooting in Corydon, Kentucky remains in critical condition at a Louisville hospital.

The Henderson County sheriff’s office says late Friday night a woman reported a man in her home shot at her multiple times. Deputies say when they arrived at the home off Highway 266, they found the man in a shed next to the home.

As deputies approached the home they say someone fired in their direction. When there were able to make contact with the suspect they discovered he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face. The suspect was taken to an Evansville hospital, and then life-flighted to Louisville.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

