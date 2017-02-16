Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Involved In 2014 Conspiracy To Commit Murder Case Learns His Fate February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man charged with conspiracy to commit murder for a 2014 incident learns his fate. Jamar Hooser is sentenced to six years behind bars for aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal confinement.

Authorities say Hooser, Amy Renee Robertson, and three others had a disagreement over a meth purchase with a victim in December 2014. They say the group took the victim to a house in the 1700 block of South Garvin. That’s where they confined and severely beat the person. The victim escaped and filed charges against Hooser. Robertson faces attempted murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal confinement charges.

This sentencing comes after Hooser accepted a plea deal last month.

