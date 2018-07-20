Home Kentucky Suspect in Stolen Car Arrested by Davies County Sheriff’s Deputies July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The suspect responsible for injuring one individual and leading deputies on a pursuit has been arrested by Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Authorities say they responded to a call about a stolen car on Starlight Drive in front of Shively Park. The caller claimed he tried to stop the suspect, identified as Theotis Avery, but ended up being hit as Avery drove away.

Deputies say they spotted Avery driving the stolen truck on Highway 60 in Shively. When they attempted to pull him over, they say he drove off, leading them on a chase.

Avery was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail. He is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest, fleeing, and leaving the scene of an accident.

