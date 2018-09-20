Home Indiana Evansville Suspect in Read Street Murder Sentenced to 29 Years September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Elijah Johnson, the man facing murder charges in relation to the death of Byron Edwards, has been sentenced to 29 years.

In November of 2017, Edwards was found dead in his apartment on Read Street. Police say a family member was checking on Edwards as no one had heard from him in a while. Police say when the family looked inside Edward’s apartment, they say blood on the sheets.

Police say the Johnson admitted to stabbing Edward’s with a knife multiple times. Johnson also told police that he had cleaned thing he had touched in Edward’s apartment.

Elijah Johnson received his sentenced in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Comments

comments