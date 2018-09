Home Kentucky Suspect in Owensboro Shooting Turns Himself In September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The suspect from last week’s shooting on West 2nd Street in Owensboro has turned himself in.

Travon Anthony turned himself in this morning around 4:00AM and is facing multiple charges including assault and possession of a handgun by a felon among others.

The shooting sent one man to the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds.

Anthony is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Comments

comments