Home Kentucky Suspect in Owensboro Shooting Served Warrant for Murder September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Travon Anthony, the suspect in a shooting that occurred on West 2nd street in Owensboro, is now facing murder charges.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 Block of West 2nd street on September 10th. Police say they found the victim, Todd Raley, at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Raley was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital following the incident, but died of his injuries on September 20th.

Anthony turned himself into police on September 17th. At the time of his arrest, Anthony was facing charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a felon among others.

Given Raley’s death, Anthony has been served a warrant for murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and intimidating a participant in the legal process of this case.

Comments

comments