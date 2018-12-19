Suspect in Hospital Accused of Robbing Delivery Driver in Henderson

A Henderson man is in custody accused of robbing a dominoes delivery driver.

Police say the driver was making a pizza delivery just after 5:00PM on December 18th when he was threatened with a knife and robbed.

The incident occurred in the 1700 Block of First Street.

A K-9 later apprehended the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Brian Knight.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital and will be taken to jail once he is released.

