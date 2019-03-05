Suspect in Homicide Case Arrested on DUI Charges

The man waiting to be sentenced for murder and robbery was arrested on DUI charges. 27-year-old Jalil Fellows bonded out of jail after he was arrested Monday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Fellows and co-defendant Earl Martin met Christopher Hoefling and Brandon Waldroup to buy weed. During the transaction, Waldroup was shot outside of the bar.

Fellows was charged with murder and three counts of robbery in that case.

Martin was sentenced to 135 years in prison on February 15th.

