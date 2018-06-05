Suspect in Henderson Jail Facing Assault Charges

Rashaud Harvey is currently in the Henderson County jail facing first degree assault charges.

On Saturday, Henderson Police were called to Airline Road where officers found Russel Fuchs shot in his chest.

Fuchs told police that he and Harvey got into an argument that turned physical when he punched Harvey in the chest. That’s when Harvey shot him.

On Monday, Harvey turned himself into police and is being held in the Henderson County jail.

Fuchs is in stable condition and is recovering at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

