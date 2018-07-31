Home Indiana Evansville Suspect in Fatal Evansville Shooting Made Call to 911 July 31st, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville, Indiana

UPDATE: According to police, the suspect called 911 to turn themselves in. They are being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Original story:

Evansville Police have closed off the 800 block of East Gum Street, near South Evans Avenue for a fatal shooting.

The incident came in as a Shots Fired call to dispatch just past Noon.

Investigation is ongoing at this time and police ask for the public to avoid the area.

We have a crew at the scene and will update with more information throughout the afternoon.

Comments

comments