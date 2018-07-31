Suspect in Fatal Evansville Shooting Made Call to 911
UPDATE: According to police, the suspect called 911 to turn themselves in. They are being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Original story:
Evansville Police have closed off the 800 block of East Gum Street, near South Evans Avenue for a fatal shooting.
The incident came in as a Shots Fired call to dispatch just past Noon.
Investigation is ongoing at this time and police ask for the public to avoid the area.
We have a crew at the scene and will update with more information throughout the afternoon.