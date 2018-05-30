44News | Evansville, IN

Suspect in Custody Following a Shooting Last Night

May 30th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Two people were allegedly shot last night in Owensboro, and the suspect is now behind bars.

Jahil Barrett is currently at the Daviess County Detention Center on assault charges. He was booked into jail earlier this morning.

According to police, one of the victims knocked on their neighbor’s door on East 20th Street, told them that they had been shot and needed to get to the hospital. They also told their neighbor that someone else had been shot as well.

The other victim later showed up at the hospital, and both victims were treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

