Home Indiana Suspect in Custody After Shots Fired at a Noblesville Middle School May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The following information comes from FOX59 in Indianapolis.

Police are currently investigating an active shooter investigation at Noblesville West Middle School. The suspect is currently in custody.

School officials say shots were fired, and there are reports of one injury. The school is currently on lockdown.

Police are at the scene now.

UPDATE: An adult and a teenager have been taken to a hospital following injuries sustained in the shooting.

