Suspect in Corydon Shooting Arrested in Henderson

A Corydon man is in jail accused of shooting another man and running from police.

Deputies say 22-year-old James Thomas shot 25-year-old Dylan Myers in Corydon, then fled the scene.

Deputies were able track down Thomas near the Geneva Bottoms in the northwest part of the county.

Thomas reportedly got in his car, leading officers on a police chase that stretched all the way into Henderson, ultimately coming to a stop on Rankin Avenue where he was arrested.

Thomas is currently charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, and operating on a suspended license. According to the sheriff’s office, more charges are expected soon.

The condition of Myers, the victim of the shooting, is unknown at this time.

Comments

comments