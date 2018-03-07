Home Indiana Evansville Argument Over Ex-Girlfriend Leads To Fatal West Side Shooting March 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police believe a confrontation over a recent breakup is the cause of a deadly west side shooting Tuesday night. Evansville Police were called to the 1300 block of Mesker Park Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the victim as Nicholas Belcher, 20, and says he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police were able to identify the shooting suspect as Caleb Singer.

Evansville Police believe Singer was upset about a breakup with his girlfriend. Singer believed she was spending time with another man and tried to find the person she was with.

Witnesses told police Singer approached Belcher as he was sitting in his vehicle and shot him.

Officers went to Singer’s home on Shiloh Square, but say he sped off driving east on Covert Avenue. They were unable to catch up with Singer.

A short time later, Singer was spotted speeding through Newburgh. Singer was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky around 2 a.m.

Singer will be extradited to Evansville. He’s being held in the Warren County KY Jail.

We will continue to follow this story and update information as it becomes available.

