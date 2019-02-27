Suspect Identified in Early Morning Chase

Update:

The suspect in an early morning shooting and chase has been identified as Seth Nicholson.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 2300 Block of Frisse Road near Covert and Boeke Avenue.

Nicholson was arrested in Warrick County after leading Evansville police on a pursuit.

He is lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

Previous story:

Evansville Police have caught the suspect in an early morning shooting and chase.

Just after 4 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Frisse Road near Covert and Boeke Avenue on the city’s Southeast side.

The pursuit has run all across the eastside, and into Warrick County.

EPD says an SUV went into a field near Epworth/ Telephone Rd, but have not confirmed that the SUV is involved in the shooting.

Officers surrounded the field.

The shooting victim has non-life threatening injuries.





Comments

comments