Suspect Hospitalized After Police Pursuit In Warrick County September 13th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Deputies in Warrick County arrest a man after fleeing a traffic stop. Officers say, they tried to make the stop at Old Plank Road and Jenner Road around 2:30 this morning. That’s when the driver took off. A chase ensued and eventually ended when the driver blew out a time on police stop sticks. Deputies say, the driver then got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, before a K-9 took him down. The suspect went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

