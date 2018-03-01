Suspect Found Hiding In Cave

A Webster County man is found hiding in a cave after he led authorities on a foot pursuit through wooded areas and bluffs. Brian Laughary, 31, of Sebree, is charged with fleeing police.

Our media partner at The Journal Enterprise reports on February 20th, Webster County Sheriff’s deputies and a Kentucky State Police Trooper went to Laughary’s home to serve a warrant.

Authorities say Laughary exited the residence and saw the officers then fled through a wooded area and across U.S. Highway 41 into traffic. The chase continued into a field and Laughary ran into another wooded area surrounding several rocky bluffs.

A short time later, authorities found Laughary hiding in a small cave between two large rocks.

Laughary is being held in the Webster County Jail on an $8,000 cash bond. Officers were trying to serve a warrant for failure to appear.

