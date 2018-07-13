Home Indiana Suspect Fleeing From Police Crashes Into Another Vehicle July 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A police chase ended when the man fleeing from law enforcement crashed his car into another vehicle early this morning in Pike County.

Police apparently attempted to pull over the suspect, Aaron Sanders, for not wearing his seatbelt on State Road 57. This is when Sanders took off and led police on a chase south on SR 61, then east on SR 56, traveling at high speeds. Sanders then turned south onto SR 257, continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.

During the pursuit, Sanders attempted to pass a silver pickup truck that he was driving behind near County Road 200 south when the driver of the pickup suddenly turned left into a private drive.

Sander then crashed into the side of the pickup truck, flipping it onto its roof. The driver of the pickup, 68 year old Frank Rode, was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused SR 257 to be closed for 2 hours.

Aaron Sanders was transported to Deaconess Mid-Town Hospital in Evansville and is being treated for a facial injury.

Further investigation revealed that Sanders had an active felony warrant out of Daviess County for failing to register as a sex offender. Additional charges are expected to come as the investigation continues.

