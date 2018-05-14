Suspect In Evansville Shootout, Manhunt Dies In Hospital

The man accused of killing a man during an Evansville shooting spree Friday night has died.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 51-year-old Barry Freeman died at Deaconess late Sunday night.

Freeman is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Jeffery Kemp.

The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night in the 2400 block of North Kentucky Avenue. It then turned into an hour-long manhunt. According to police, Freeman fired dozens of shots in the neighborhood, hitting four homes, three Evansville Police cars and one deputy’s vehicle.

The coroner says an autopsy is pending.

