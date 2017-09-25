Suspect Dressed As Coca-Cola Bottle Robs Henderson Business

Henderson Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a Henderson business while dressed as a Coca-Cola bottle. Police say just before 7 a.m. a man stole over $500 at the Rally’s on Highway 41 North. They say he fled the scene in a gray minivan driving north on HWY 41 North.

Authorities say the manager was the only employee at Rally’s when the robbery happened, but was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1111 or Det. Troutman at 270-831-1295.

