Suspect Dies Following Police Pursuit in Christian County

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Christian County.

The shooting happened this morning on Greenville Road about 15 miles northeast of Hopkinsville.

KSP says a trooper and Christian County Deputy were sent to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle with the driver reportedly slumped over the steering wheel. Upon arrival, officers learned the vehicle had been stolen from Akron, Ohio.

KSP says when a trooper tried to remove the man from the vehicle, the suspect tried to drive away. The car dragged the trooper until they were able to free themselves from the moving vehicle.

Officers say they chased the stolen vehicle for several miles on Greenville Road until the suspect’s vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed. KSP says at the end of the chase a trooper shot the suspect, killing him.

KSP’s critical incident response team is investigating the incident. The identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

