A suspect is arrested following a police pursuit in Owensboro. Owensboro Police say it happened in the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue Thursday morning.

Authorities say the suspect stole a vehicle from ACME Heating in Owensboro. The suspect is also accused of attempted abduction earlier in the morning.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any other information at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

