Suspect Crashes Stolen Vehicle in Hopkins County

A Nashville man is behind bars after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle in the Hopkins County area.

Police say 25-year-old Angelo Gleaves was speeding and refused to pull over. A pursuit followed but came to an end when Gleaves lost control of his vehicle, crashing at the intersection of KY 2171 and Sand Cut Road.

Gleaves attempted to flee on foot but was arrested shortly after.

Further investigation revealed Gleaves was driving a car that was stolen last year.

He is lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center and is charged with speeding, evading police, reckless driving, improper passing, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance

