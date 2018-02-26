Home Indiana Evansville Suspect in Connection With New Year’s Day Murder Appears in Court February 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

One of three people arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day murder appeared in court Monday afternoon. Mykel Blair is being held without bond.

He’s due to appear in court again April 9th. Prosecutors added an additional charge of the criminal organization and a felony firearm enhancement.

Blair, along with Derrick Butts and Charissa Robinson are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery resulting in death, and attempted robbery resulting in death.

This in connection with the murder of D’Angelo White.

A fourth suspect, Noah Coleman, is still at large.

