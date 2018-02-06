Home Indiana Suspect in Colts Player’s Death is Undocumented With Prior DUI Convictions February 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Boone County, Indiana prosecutor is investigating why the man suspected of killing a Colts player and his Uber driver was convicted under a different name in Boone County just outside of Indianapolis last summer. Manuel Orrego Savala was in court in Marion County Tuesday morning. Through a translator, he told the judge he didn’t know why he was there. He denied driving the truck police to say hit and killed Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeff Monroe.

Complicating the case more is Savala’s use of an alias which he gave to police at the crash scene. Authorities say Savala entered the country illegally in 2004. In 2005, he was convicted for DUI in California.

He was deported back to his home country of Guatemala in 2007 and removed from the US again in 2009.

Just last year, he was in court in Boone County for driving without a license.

