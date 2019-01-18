Home Kentucky Suspect Charged in Connection With Ohio County Man’s Death January 18th, 2019 Amanda Decker Kentucky

A man is charged with first degree assault in connection to the death of a man in Rosine, Kentucky.

Wednesday night, the body of Johnnie Hayes was found in the driver’s seat of a car outside of a home in Rosine. Authorities believe the home belonged to Hayes’ significant other.

“There was an incident that happened at the home between him and a suspect and Adam Lacefield he was at the residence where the shooting occurred we are unsure at this time what happened there,” says Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty. “We are gathering statements and still investigating the incident.”

The suspect, Adam Lacefield of Caneyville, was already behind bars on unrelated charges. He’s now facing an assault charge in connection to Hayes’ death. Police say Wanda Ferguson and Mandy Decker are also facing charges in connection to this case.

Comments

comments