Suspect Charged In Connection To Attempted Robbery In Mt. Vernon

February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor

A suspect is being charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a Mt. Vernon home. Jay Duncan, 31, appeared in court today and he’s being charged with attempted burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

On Tuesday evening, a man called police about two men who broke into his Southwind Avenue home and said one of them had a firearm. At some point, the homeowner discharged his own weapon, hitting and injuring Duncan. Duncan was taken to an area hospital. The other man fled on foot.

Duncan is being held on a $100,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 19th at 9 a.m.

Investigators are working on an arrest warrant for the second robbery suspect, but his name has not been released at this time.

Investigators believe that the burglars and the homeowner knew each other prior to this incident and that it isn’t a random act.

