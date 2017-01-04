44News | Evansville, IN

Suspect Charged With Autumn Burkharts Death Is Indicted

January 4th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

The suspect charged with the murder of a 17-year-old Henderson girl has been indicted by a Henderson Grand Jury. Elijah Roberts is indicted for murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November. Officers say Roberts was arguing with Bumphus when they exchanged gunfire. Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire. It took two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhardt.

