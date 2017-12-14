Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Who Caused Deadly Evansville Crash Booked In Jail December 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The suspect accused of causing a deadly Evansville crash last month is now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. However officials say 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland may not physically be at the jail. At the request of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff he was transferred to one of the Department of Corrections facilities, but they are not saying which one.

McFarland will be housed at that facility because officials say the DOC is better equipped to treat his current medical needs. He is still being treated for his injuries from the crash.

McFarland is charged with resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement – causing death. He’s being held without bond.

On November 29th, police say McFarland was driving a vehicle with fake plates when they tried to pull him over, but he took off. The pursuit started on Evans and Bayard Park before coming to a deadly end at Linwood Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

McFarland’s vehicle collided with another vehicle, killing two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter. Both died from multiple blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled a homicide.

The father, Terrence Barker, is still in the hospital, but the mother, Janae Carter, is back home.

We will update information as it becomes available.

