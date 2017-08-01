Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Caught After Two Hour Man Hunt Near Howell Wetlands August 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is caught after running from police on Tuesday just before 12 p.m. The Evansville Police Department says the man took off when they tried to arrest him at his home.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after his probation was revoked. When they arrived at his home to make the arrest, police say he took off running toward the swamp area behind Broadway Avenue near the Howell Wetlands.

EPD and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office started searching, using K-9 units to track him down. He was found about two hours later.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out because he was bit by a police dog.

The man will be booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail when he’s released. That man’s identity has not been released yet.

