Henderson Suspect Arrested for Theft and Burglary of Several Henderson Businesses January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A theft suspect is behind bars after reportedly stealing from six Henderson businesses. Authorities say 27-year-old Jacob Boston is charged with several counts of burglary and theft. They say video surveillance shows him stealing from several different businesses on the east end and south end of Henderson.

Detectives interviewed Boston and charged him with burglary and theft of six different businesses, including ProTech Design, Galaxy Auctions, Robinson Engineering, and Complete Lawn Mower Repair. The investigation is ongoing and Boston could face more charges.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

