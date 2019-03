A synthetic marijuana dealer is behind bars following an investigation. Indiana State Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for 36-year-old Jerome Lee for dealing synthetic marijuana.

Detectives obtained 14 lbs. of synthetic marijuana and a stolen firearm on February 21st.

Lee is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being charged with dealing synthetic marijuana and possession of a firearm.

Previous story:

ISP Seizes 14 Pounds of Synthetic Marijuana in Drug Bust

