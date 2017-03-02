Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired in Evansville Rescue Mission
Ronnie Ricketts, 48, has been booked in Vanderburgh County Jail.
Authorities chased the suspect after he reportedly fired a handgun inside the Evansville Rescue Mission.
Officers received a call around six Thursday evening.
Ricketts and an EPD officer exchanged fire, and there was a standoff at Englewood and E. Illinois.
After the chase came to an end a half an hour later, the suspect was taken into custody.
No injuries have been reported.
Ricketts has been charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.