Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired in Evansville Rescue Mission March 2nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana

Ronnie Ricketts, 48, has been booked in Vanderburgh County Jail.

Authorities chased the suspect after he reportedly fired a handgun inside the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Officers received a call around six Thursday evening.

Ricketts and an EPD officer exchanged fire, and there was a standoff at Englewood and E. Illinois.

After the chase came to an end a half an hour later, the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Ricketts has been charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.

