Suspect Arrested in Owensboro Shooting Incident Over the Weekend

Owensboro Police arrest a suspect in connection to a shooting over the weekend. Police say 31-year-old Marquez Bibbs is responsible for a shooting at Kendall Perkins Park early Saturday morning.

Investigators say two adult men had an argument when Bibbs allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Miles Davis in the jaw. Davis went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.

Bibbs is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail on an assault charge.

