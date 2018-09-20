Home Indiana Suspect Arrested for Leaving Sexually Explicit Messages on Cars at USI September 20th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana, Newburgh

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies say fingerprints led them to a suspect who had been leaving sexually explicit messages on women’s cars on the University of Southern Indiana campus.

Deputies started investigating after three female students reported finding obscene notes on their windshields. The women reported the notes were sexually explicit in nature and referred to the women as if he knew them personally.

During the investigation, deputies say they noticed the notes were written by the same person on the same type of paper. Crime scene technicians were able to collect fingerprints and palm prints from the notes, which they say led them to 31-year old Aaron Otto of Newburgh.

Thursday afternoon, Otto was arrested as he was leaving his home in Newburgh. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $3,000 bond and faces charges of harassment and intimidation.

Authorities only received reports from three women, but they believe there may be more cases that were not reported. Anyone who feels as though they were targeted is asked to contact the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments