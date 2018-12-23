Home Kentucky Suspect arrested after leading authorities on a chase through Owensboro December 23rd, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

A 25-year-old Owensboro man is behind bars, after leading authorities on a chase around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over Deonte Holland in the Highland Ct. area, on suspicion of driving under the influence, but he drove off. Deputies chased him onto Highland Ct. where a Kentucky State Police trooper was patrolling.

The trooper says Holland swerved toward the marked KSP car, acting as though he was trying to hit the car head-on. He then drove onto a sidewalk before speeding off again.

The KSP trooper followed Holland onto Wing Ave., where they performed a legal intervention move with his cruiser, causing the suspect to spin sideways and come to a stop. KSP troopers and Daviess County deputies used their cars to block Holland’s car, and he was arrested.

Authorities discovered there were two warrants out for him in Owensboro, prior to this chase.

Holland is facing several charges including reckless driving and fleeing from police. He will be facing additional charges in Daviess County.

