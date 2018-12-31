Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested in West Side Crime Spree in Evansville December 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office arrested Matthew Fetscher following an early morning crime spree on the west side of Evansville.

The incident began at 7:00AM on December 31st which is when deputies believe Fetscher was involved in a burglary at Bucks and Jakes Outfitters.

Police say he was also suspected of burglarizing a house on W. Columbia Street where he stole a handgun and a truck from the Evansville Water and Sewage Department.

The truck was located in a ditch off Broadway with merchandise from Bucks and Jakes inside.

Fetscher is being held without bond on charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

