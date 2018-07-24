Home Kentucky Suspect Arrested in Relation to July 4th House Fire July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The suspect wanted for a residential house fire that occurred on July 4th has been arrested by Madisonville police.

Jonathon Emerson is facing charges of arson in relation to the fire that happened at 409 Park Road earlier this month.

When crews arrived on scene of the fire, they saw that the porch of the home was ablaze and the flames were spreading rapidly. The Fire Department was able to bring the fire under control, through the home suffered severe damage.

Madisonville police are seeking any information people might have on the recent flair up of arsons in the area. Anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County Tip Line at 270-825-1111

