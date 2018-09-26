Suspect Arrested in Henderson Home Invasion

A man is behind bars at the Vanderburgh County Jail in relation to a Henderson home invasion last week.

Brandon McGuire was arrested on September 26th and is facing robbery charges after police say McGuire, Demarco Bradley, and two other stormed into the home of Zachary Pearson on September 19th.

Police say Bradley and Pearson exchanged gunfire resulting in the death of Bradley. Pearson was injured in the incident.

McGuire will remain in Vanderburgh County Jail awaiting extradition on the charge of robbery 1st Degree.

The two other suspects have not been identified at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

