Suspect Arrested in Connection to Deadly Daviess County Shooting

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Phillip Hobdy in the shooting death of Casey Joe Embry that occurred on July 7th.

On the night of July 7th, officers responded to Griffith Station Road in western Daviess County. Upon arrival, officers found Embry deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

37 year old Hobdy is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and murder.

He was placed in custody earlier this afternoon in a residence in Ohio County. He has since been taken to Daviess County jail,

