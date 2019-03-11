Suspect Arrested for Stabbing at Kentucky Walmart

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon stabbing. Police say 34-year-old Leony Alvarez-Carrion and the victim were co-workers and have a history of confrontation.

Police say Alvarez-Carrion asked the victim to step outside the Walmart to resolve their argument. When the fight escalated, both men were separated and returned to their cars.

According to authorities, Alvarez-Carrion grabbed a night from his lunch bag, caught his co-worker by surprise and stabbed him in the head.

Monday morning, Alvarez-Carrion pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He faces a first-degree assault charge and is prohibited from having contact with Walmart and his co-worker. He is also prohibited from possessing any deadly weapons.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Leony J. Alvarez-Carrion

