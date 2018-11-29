Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested Following String of Vehicle Break-Ins in Evansville November 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges related to multiple car break-ins across the city of Evansville.

Deputies arrested Antonio Harrell, AKA “Dump”, on November 28th on multiple felony theft charges, as well as eight misdemeanor charges.

Investigators say that a subject known as “Dump” was named a possible suspect for the string of break-ins that happened in the Bridlewood, Windham, and Green River Estates subdivisions in October. During the investigation, “Dump” was eventually identified as Antonio Harrell, who was brought into the Sheriff’s Operations Center for questioning.

Deputies say Harrell admitted to “car-hopping” from parked cars, as well as admitting to stealing guns, computer equipment, and money from a number of vehicles. Deputies say Harrell also admitted to stealing a Ford Mustang before abandoning it, saying it was “too fast for him to handle.”

Harrell also confirmed that he is the individual in a video that made its rounds on social media depicting a person entering a parked vehicle at night.

The investigation is ongoing, as some of the handguns that Harrell claimed to have stolen have been sold and not yet recovered.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail on no bond.

